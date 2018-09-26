C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Julie London

Julie London is known for many things. Her sultry voice, the always elegant and seductive look of her album covers, her many roles in movies and TV and for being married to Jack Webb.

She's never got cited as a 60's garage rocker though.

Her take on the 3 chord classic "Louie, Louie" probably didn't connect with "the kids" of the era but it does wrap the song up in red velvet. My grandma thought it was hip. As a matter of fact, I know own her copy of this LP and put it on from time to time when the mood is right.

Julie was born on this day in 1926.

What are you listening to tonight?