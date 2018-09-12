Eric Trump Says Woodward Wrote Book To Get 'Three Extra Shekels'

On Fox and Friends (of course) this morning, Eric was asked about the Bob Woodward book:

ERIC TRUMP: Don’t you think people look through the fact, you can write some sensational, nonsense book, CNN will definitely have you on there because they love to trash the president. It’ll mean you sell three extra books, you make three extra shekels, at the behest of the American people, at the behest of our country, that’s doing a phenomenal job by every quantifiable metric. Is that really where we are?

You gotta wonder how Eric's sister Ivanka and her husband Jared, who are Jewish, feel about Eric. Do they dismiss him as a complete idiot, speak to him privately about making statements about 'shekels' when it comes to Jewish people,

...or escape their idiot brother-in-law by getting high on the money Jared is getting from the Qataris to bail him out of his real estate disaster?

And let's be clear: 'Shekels' isn't some New York way to talk about money. It's a White Supremacist chat room way to talk about Jews.

Straight from 4chan. If it was a tweet, it would read, "(((Woodward))) wrote this book to make three extra shekels." Dogs are barking. — Jeff Keeran (@jeff_off37) September 12, 2018

And Eric has adopted it.

I suspect Eric is never invited to the Kushner's house.