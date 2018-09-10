GOP Attorneys General Sue To Halt Guarantee Of Coverage For Pre-Existing Conditions

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry admitted on Monday that there is no specific plan to replace the Affordable Care Act if he is successful in his bid to kill the law’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

CNN’s Erica Hill spoke to Landry about a case in which 20 attorneys general across the U.S. are suing to effectively end Obamacare and allow insurance companies to reject customers with pre-existing conditions.

“You are saying that if this was left up to the states, that competition would eventually allow this to figure itself out,” Hill explained. “And that people with pre-existing conditions wouldn’t have to worry. But is there not something that you plan to do in the state of Louisiana that would guarantee coverage for people with pre-existing conditions?”

“The [Republican Party] has always supported it,” Landry replied.

“But what would the plan be in the state of Louisiana?” Hill asked.

“That would be a debate which would have at the Capitol,” Landry insisted.

“But is there a plan?” Hill asked again. “I mean, have you had those conversations? … You’re part of this lawsuit. And you know, listen, you’re right. There are plenty of people who say, yes, we don’t want the federal government to control this. But is there a plan in your state? Have you spoken with lawmakers? If, in fact, you’re victorious here, what is that plan?”

“I mean, there are nearly 850,000 non-elderly adults in the state of Louisiana with pre-existing conditions,” the CNN host added. “What’s your message to them in terms of their guarantee of coverage?”

Landry, however, insisted that once Obamacare is overturned, it would “allow health care insurers to compete by bringing more competition into the market, you’re going to lower those particular premiums.”

“Just to be clear,” Hill interrupted, “there is not an exact plan to ensure that those with pre-existing conditions will continue to be guaranteed coverage in the state of Louisiana. Is that correct?”

“Oh, absolutely, no, I would disagree,” Landry remarked.

“But it sounds to me like there’s not a plan,” Hill shot back. “All you’re saying is competition is going to figure it out.”

“I’m not the Legislature,” Landry gasped. “I’m the attorney general for making sure that we abide by the rule of law.”