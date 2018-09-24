Jeanine Pirro Pushes Bogus Theory That Christine Blasey Ford Was Hypnotized

Jeanine Pirro claims to “respect facts” yet she can’t seem to stick to them when it comes to her fanatical defense of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the wake of a sexual assault accusation by Christine Blasey Ford.

Today, while cohosting Fox News' The Five, Pirro mocked Ford and the second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, for not coming forward earlier. Pirro, who championed domestic violence and sexual assault cases as a prosecutor, must surely know that it's common for sexual assault victims not to come forward for weeks, years, and even decades. Yet Pirro seems intent on getting Kavanaugh off the hook and the truth be damned. Media Matters caugh Pirro attacking Ford with this bogus trope today on The Five:

PIRRO: I have never seen anything like this in my career in over three decades. I’ve never seen so many repressed memory cases in my life. Especially against one guy! [...]So the question is if there is something awry going on, was there hypnosis? Are they using confabulation?

Believe it or not, this is not the first time Pirro has “asked” this “question.” Last week, when she appeared on Hannity, she said, “is this hypnosis? Is this confabulation?” as though it were a certainty Ford must not be telling the truth.

But Pirro seems to be the one who was hypnotized or confabulating. During her Saturday night show, she told an outright falsehood about Ford that has already been debunked.

PIRRO: Do you remember when the president nominated Brett Kavanaugh, we heard that Kavanaugh’s mother was a judge. Ford’s parents - follow me. Ford’s parents had a foreclosure claim against them and their home in 1996 in Maryland. Ford’s parents lost their home. The judge ruled against them. The judge was a woman. The judge was Brett Kavanaugh’s mother.

FACT CHECK: As PolitiFact noted, Kavanaugh’s mother did not “rule against” Ford’s parents. She dismissed the case after Ford’s family had settled with the mortgage lender and the family kept its home. “Kavanaugh’s mother simply executed a settlement made by the plaintiff — a mortgage lender — and Ford’s family. Put simply, Kavanaugh’s mother had no effect on the outcome of the case,” PolitiFact wrote.

↓ Story continues below ↓

As PolitiFact pointed out, this BS was also debunked by the Washington Examiner, the New York Times, and Snopes.

During her same rant Saturday night, Pirro declared, “I respect facts.” Apparently, she respects alternate facts and supposition as much or more.

Watch Pirro’s “alternate facts’ below from the September 20, 2018 Justice with Judge Jeanine, via The Contemptor, and above from the the September 24, 2018 The Five, via Media Matters.

Jeanine Pirro repeats a debunked conspiracy highly misrepresenting a 1996 foreclosure case to suggest Dr. Ford's claim against Brett Kavanaugh is revenge for a court ruling where his mother Judge Martha Kavanaugh made against Ford's parents. pic.twitter.com/aGxpJHQAL7 — Contemptor (@TheContemptor) September 23, 2018

(Originally published at Newshounds.us)