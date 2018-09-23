Kavanaugh Craziness: He Kept Calendars From 36 Years Ago And More -- UPDATED

The latest excuse being floated by the GOP is so ridiculous, I am having a hard time taking it seriously. The New York Times reported on Sunday that Kavanaugh "has calendars from the summer of 1982 that he plans to hand over to the Senate Judiciary Committee that do not show a party consistent with the description of his accuser."

Seriously, this is their defense. That a 17 year old kept a meticulous and detailed calendar that reflected all of the social events and parties he attended, where and with who and any potential crimes he may have committed at said parties. THIS IS THEIR DEFENSE, GUYS.

The calendars are from June, July and August 1982 and reportedly show that he was out of town a lot that summer for vacations and beach trips. It also lists out games, workouts and college interviews. Yeah. Seems *complete*. Not.

Twitter responded:

AMERICA: We need to see the documents about your role in detainee torture.



KAVANAUGH: No.



AMERICA: We need to see the documents about your role in the theft of Judiciary Committee files.



KAVANAUGH: No.



AMERICA: About Dr. Ford...



KAVANAUGH: Here’s my high school calendar! — Jon Perr (@Perrspectives) September 23, 2018

Mom: did u have a party while we were gone

me: no

Mom: why is there a beer bottle in my bed

Me: I don’t know. but as you can see I didn’t write any party down in my calendar

Mom: oh. carry on https://t.co/1HdC4rIJ3a — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 23, 2018

SENATE: [Asks question]

KAVANAUGH: I don't recall

SENATE: [Asks question]

KAVANAUGH: I don't recall

[Gets accused of sexual assault]

KAVANAUGH: My 1982 calendar's June 7th entry shows otherwise — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) September 23, 2018

So Kavanaugh has a calendar from 1982 that does not show any rapes on his schedule and a list of 65 women who say he didn't rape them. Is this the sort of evidence he finds compelling in his courtroom? — Bruce Bartlett (@BruceBartlett) September 23, 2018

Raise your hand if you kept a handwritten calendar of all the parties you went to in high school.

There. No one raised their hand. https://t.co/UaYMO5JMlO

— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 23, 2018

Oh, and there is potentially more breaking news about Kavanaugh that may finally tank his nomination: reports that there may be a second woman coming forward. Here are the very vague tweets so far, but if Ronan Farrow is really looking into it, that would be quite bad for Kavanaugh.

From the Drudge Report. This has been brewing all day with several rumors going around about a potential story. I won’t share them now.



Two White House sources have confirmed to me that they are aware of a potential story. pic.twitter.com/MhnCTiraxQ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 23, 2018

If there's one person Brett Kavanaugh doesn't want to hear from right now, it's Ronan Farrow ... 💥 https://t.co/h3i9xf4zbZ — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) September 23, 2018

Worst phone call to get:



“Hi, Brett. This is Ronan Farrow. Do you have a few minutes to talk?”#Kavanaugh — Red (@Redpainter1) September 23, 2018

And the one that should send shivers down his spine:

I represent a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge. We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

This is getting ridiculous, guys. Kavanaugh needs to withdraw his nomination now.

UPDATE: And there it is

Senate Democrats Investigate a New Allegation of Sexual Misconduct, from the Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s College Years https://t.co/OtxrOWQc8c — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) September 23, 2018

“We were sitting in a circle,” she said. “People would pick who drank.” Ramirez was chosen repeatedly, she said, and quickly became inebriated. At one point, she said, a male student pointed a gag plastic penis in her direction. Later, she said, she was on the floor, foggy and slurring her words as that male student and another stood nearby. (Ramirez identified the two male onlookers, but, at her request, The New Yorker is not naming them.) A third male student then exposed himself to her. “I remember a penis being in front of my face,” she said. “I knew that's not what I wanted, even in that state of mind.” She recalled remarking, “That’s not a real penis,” and the other students laughing at her confusion and taunting her, one encouraging her to “kiss it.” She said that she pushed the person away, touching it in the process. Ramirez, who was raised a devout Catholic in Connecticut, said that she was shaken. “I wasn’t going to touch a penis until I was married,” she said. “I was embarrassed and ashamed and humiliated.” She remembers Kavanaugh standing to her right and laughing, pulling up his pants. “Brett was laughing,” she said. “I can still see his face, and his hips coming forward, like when you pull up your pants.” She recalled another male student shouting about the incident. “Somebody yelled down the hall, ‘Brett Kavanaugh just put his penis in Debbie’s face,’ ” she said. “It was his full name. I don’t think it was just ‘Brett.’ And I remember hearing and being mortified that this was out there.”

UPDATE #2 As women will often say, when you're dealing with a sexual assaulter, it's NEVER just one woman. Michael Avenatti's client is not the woman from The New Yorker article.

My client is not Deborah Ramirez. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

UPDATE #3 Washington Monthly's David Atkins highlights the implicit bigger story about the Republican majority.