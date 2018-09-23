Kavanaugh Craziness: He Kept Calendars From 36 Years Ago And More -- UPDATED
The latest excuse being floated by the GOP is so ridiculous, I am having a hard time taking it seriously. The New York Times reported on Sunday that Kavanaugh "has calendars from the summer of 1982 that he plans to hand over to the Senate Judiciary Committee that do not show a party consistent with the description of his accuser."
Seriously, this is their defense. That a 17 year old kept a meticulous and detailed calendar that reflected all of the social events and parties he attended, where and with who and any potential crimes he may have committed at said parties. THIS IS THEIR DEFENSE, GUYS.
The calendars are from June, July and August 1982 and reportedly show that he was out of town a lot that summer for vacations and beach trips. It also lists out games, workouts and college interviews. Yeah. Seems *complete*. Not.
Oh, and there is potentially more breaking news about Kavanaugh that may finally tank his nomination: reports that there may be a second woman coming forward. Here are the very vague tweets so far, but if Ronan Farrow is really looking into it, that would be quite bad for Kavanaugh.
And the one that should send shivers down his spine:
This is getting ridiculous, guys. Kavanaugh needs to withdraw his nomination now.
UPDATE: And there it is
“We were sitting in a circle,” she said. “People would pick who drank.” Ramirez was chosen repeatedly, she said, and quickly became inebriated. At one point, she said, a male student pointed a gag plastic penis in her direction. Later, she said, she was on the floor, foggy and slurring her words as that male student and another stood nearby. (Ramirez identified the two male onlookers, but, at her request, The New Yorker is not naming them.)
A third male student then exposed himself to her. “I remember a penis being in front of my face,” she said. “I knew that's not what I wanted, even in that state of mind.” She recalled remarking, “That’s not a real penis,” and the other students laughing at her confusion and taunting her, one encouraging her to “kiss it.” She said that she pushed the person away, touching it in the process. Ramirez, who was raised a devout Catholic in Connecticut, said that she was shaken. “I wasn’t going to touch a penis until I was married,” she said. “I was embarrassed and ashamed and humiliated.” She remembers Kavanaugh standing to her right and laughing, pulling up his pants. “Brett was laughing,” she said. “I can still see his face, and his hips coming forward, like when you pull up your pants.” She recalled another male student shouting about the incident. “Somebody yelled down the hall, ‘Brett Kavanaugh just put his penis in Debbie’s face,’ ” she said. “It was his full name. I don’t think it was just ‘Brett.’ And I remember hearing and being mortified that this was out there.”
UPDATE #2 As women will often say, when you're dealing with a sexual assaulter, it's NEVER just one woman. Michael Avenatti's client is not the woman from The New Yorker article.
UPDATE #3 Washington Monthly's David Atkins highlights the implicit bigger story about the Republican majority.
