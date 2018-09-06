Kavanaugh Slips, Calls Birth Control 'Abortion-Inducing Drugs'

And with three words, the mask falls away from Brett Kavanaugh and his naked extremism is revealed.

During questioning by Ted Cruz about RFRA the "Priests for Life" case, Kavanaugh let his guard down long enough to tell us all what he thinks birth control is.

Kavanaugh explained the case this way: "That was a group that was being forced to provide a certain kind of coverage over their religious objection to their employees. And under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the question was first was this a substantial burden on the religious exercise."

"It seemed to me quite clearly it was. It was a technical matter of filling out a form. In that case they said filling out the form would make them complicit in the provision of the abortion-inducing drugs that they were, as a religious matter, objecting to."

That phrase, "abortion-inducing drugs," is one the right-wing glommed onto to intentionally confuse contraception with other drugs.

The Guttmacher Institute, in 2014, explained how extreme this is:

Yet, these same mainstream antiabortion groups have not shied away from asserting in other contexts that certain methods of contraception are actually methods of abortion. They have in effect selectively embraced the core “personhood” argument—that U.S. policy should in some circumstances recognize pregnancy as beginning at fertilization—as a way to undermine access to birth control. That strategy reached a new high water mark when it featured centrally in Burwell v. Hobby Lobby, the high-profile 2014 U.S. Supreme Court case that granted certain for-profit employers an exemption from the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA’s) contraceptive coverage guarantee. During this debate, leading organizations dedicated to banning abortion unequivocally endorsed the view—in legal briefs, press statements and elsewhere—that emergency contraceptives and IUDs constitute abortion.

It is medically untrue, and Kavanaugh just revealed his extremist, fundamentalist, misogynistic views toward women and their right to control their bodies.