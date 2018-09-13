Katrina Commander Blasts Trump: 'Focus On The Future Damn Storm!'

The former commander of Joint Task Force Katrina responsible for coordinating military relief efforts for Hurricane Katrina-affected areas across the Gulf Coast told MSNBC, Trump "had his Katrina moment, it was called Maria."

Lt. Gen. Russel Honore didn't mince words, blasting Trump's reactions looking backwards in Congratulating himself for his response to hurricane Maria as hurricane Florence approaches.

The General said, "He wasn't born a politician, but he sure as hell is acting like one," after Donald's attacked Puerto Rico during a Twitter rage against the Mayor of San Juan.

Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré had this advice for Trump.

"You should never blame the survivors or the victim of a natural disaster for attributing to anything that happened to bad protocol. every first responder learned that when you go get someone who should have evacuated. You hug them. You try to praise the fact that they lived and you take them to safety, but never should we ever talk about those who survive in a natural disaster as if they did something to cause this to happen to themselves."

"If I was his boss or standing next to him as his chief of staff, I would kick him on the ankle and say, look, focus on the future damn storm. Stop looking in the rear view mirror. Focus on the future storm. Stop looking at the last storm."

Hallie Jackson, "General you've been very clear and explicit in your advice to president Trump. Why do you believe he is struggling to take that advice, or use that?"

Lt.Gen. Honore said, "I can't imagine. He wasn't born a politician, but he sure in the hell is acting like one, won't admit to nothing and deflects it. and I think that's something he needs to grow out of."

"You know, he -- we have used Katrina to measure presidents. Did they have a Katrina moment, meaning, was it paid attention to what was going on? Well, he had his Katrina moment, it was called Maria and the picture everybody will remember is those paper towels going out and throwing them. And oh, by the way, giving himself an A," Honore said.