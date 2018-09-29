Matt Damon Kills As Brett Kavanaugh In SNL Cold Open

Matt Damon was an absolutely perfect choice to play drunk, arrogant, frat boy (and alleged sexual assaulter) Brett Kavanaugh in Saturday Night Live's premiere cold open. Not only did he bring a calendar, but he pounded water like he had just returned from a month in the desert; snorted and huffed and flipped papers on the table like he was a human paper shredder. His words were not that different from Kavanaugh's own, and his gestures and mannerism were only slightly exaggerated. But because we knew it was a skit, it came across as funny, unlike the real Kavanaugh.

Enjoy.