Good Morning, Crooks and Liars! As we write this, Hurricane Florence has not yet touched the US, but Prznint Stupid wants to assure us that he'll give himself another grade of A+ for his response. We're so eff'ed in the dark.

rubber hose wonders how Prznint Stupid, who only wants to be popular, keeps making really unpopular decisions and choices.

Occasional Planet thanks women for putting the world on the path to be nuke-free.

Shower Cap does a mid-week recap. Oy!

Bonus Track: Open Culture looks at the intersection of Doonesbury' Uncle Duke and Dr. Hunter S. Thompson. Key phrase:"If I ever catch that little bastard, I'll tear his lungs out."

