Booman Tribune: We have a chance to win the Senate -- not a great chance, but a chance.

No More Mister Nice Blog: The wingnuts will try to trash Christine Ford, but so far, their efforts are clumsy and have backfired.

The Mahablog: Ford's accusation gains credibility from the fact of how much she has to lose by making it.

Gin and Tacos: Our best-case scenario is that Trump isn't smart enough to abandon Kavanaugh until it's too late.

