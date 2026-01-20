Lawsuit Attacks Bob Kennedy's New Vaccine Guidance For Children

Several public health organizations accused the health secretary of packing a key advisory committee with vaccine skeptics, arguing its latest guidance should be voided.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 20, 2026

It's about damn time. Several public health groups have filed suit in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts. to reverse a decision from the CDC that narrows the list of vaccines recommended for children.

The plaintiffs, which represent seven public health organizations led by the American Academy of Pediatrics, a physician, and two patients, accused Kennedy of stacking the deck of his key vaccine advisory committee by packing it with nut jobs -- excuse me, unqualified anti-vax "experts" who have twisted science so much as to make it meaningless.

“Defendants have engaged in a pattern and practice of changing U.S. vaccine policy without consideration of the relevant factors or providing any reasoned explanation,” reads the complaint.

The Jan. 5 decision means the CDC will no longer recommend every child be immunized for rotavirus, influenza, meningococcal disease and hepatitis A. Instead, they approve those vaccines only for smaller groups of high-risk children or if a doctor recommends them.

The Washington Post reported Monday that some pediatricians are ignoring the new guidelines, which have caused confusion and anxiety among American families. (I've yet to see whether insurance will cover the vaccines for parents who want their kids to have them.)

Kennedy, a longtime vaccine sceptic, has earned around $2.5 million in referral fees from Wisner Baum, a law firm suing Merck, the maker of the HPV vaccine Gardasil. Even though Gardisil is one of the most effective vaccines we have.

Doctors and Health Groups Challenge Vaccine Policy

Doctors and Health Groups Challenge New COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines In a notable legal move, a coalition of physicians and public health organizations has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government regarding its recent decision to discontinue…

The Rooster Journal (@roosterjournal.bsky.social) 2025-07-08T04:03:45Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon