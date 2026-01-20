Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Yaz performs Situation. On this day in 1942, the Nazis held the Wannsee Conference where they planned the Final Solution. So what's the situation today? Our Bloggers report:

The Rude Pundit concludes that Martin Luther King would still fuck MAGA's shit up.

The Weekly Sift says that it's getting serious. Greenland, that is.

Everyone is entitled to my own opinion says that the spite-fueled toddler claims he gets to have Greenland because he didn’t get a Nobel Peace Prize.

Daring Fireball confirms that Americans are paying the tariffs.

Bonus Track: TYWKIWDBI explains what a "Dog's Breakfast" means. There will always be a Britain. Always.

Get Angry: Call or write your representative and senators and demand:

Trump back off his demand for Greenland before it's too late. Trump and Miller cease terrorizing Americans with their ethnic cleansing (see Wannsee Conference, above). Optional, but still needed: Demand they invoke the 25th Amendment on Trump. The man is nuts.

