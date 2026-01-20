Mike’s Blog Round-Up

History Repeats Itself (Again)
By TengrainJanuary 20, 2026

Above, Yaz performs Situation. On this day in 1942, the Nazis held the Wannsee Conference where they planned the Final Solution. So what's the situation today? Our Bloggers report:

The Rude Pundit concludes that Martin Luther King would still fuck MAGA's shit up.

The Weekly Sift says that it's getting serious. Greenland, that is.

Everyone is entitled to my own opinion says that the spite-fueled toddler claims he gets to have Greenland because he didn’t get a Nobel Peace Prize.

Daring Fireball confirms that Americans are paying the tariffs.

Bonus Track: TYWKIWDBI explains what a "Dog's Breakfast" means. There will always be a Britain. Always.

Get Angry: Call or write your representative and senators and demand:

  1. Trump back off his demand for Greenland before it's too late.
  2. Trump and Miller cease terrorizing Americans with their ethnic cleansing (see Wannsee Conference, above).
  3. Optional, but still needed: Demand they invoke the 25th Amendment on Trump. The man is nuts.

Thank you for all you do!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon