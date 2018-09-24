Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Good morning fellow Crooks and Liars! Welcome to what is sure to be a memorable week in the blog-o-sphere as the #MeToo movement runs headlong into toxic masculinity as the Republican Party openly declares War on Women to ram Brett Kavanaugh into the SCOTUS seat that amply be-chinned Mitch McConnell stole from Merrick Garland. The entire week we will probably be asking Who Dunnit?

Egberto Willies cuts right to the chase: Attempted rape is not a normal part of teen behavior.

Balloon Juice reminds us some conspiracies happen in the open.

Every God Damn Day translated Nietzsche for us: “Anyone who fights with monsters, should be careful that he does not become a monster.”

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania presents the Blue Marble 2. If you love Rube Goldberg machines, you will love this, but read the explanation text, too.

