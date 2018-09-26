Happy Wednesday, fellow Crooks and Liars! As I write this, Justice finally is sentencing Bill Cosby. Again we see the nexus of privilege, power, and gender playing out in all aspects of our lives.

Katie Schwartz tells us about the problem with penises. (Bluegal says this is a must read!)

Fair and Unbalanced asks us if we've heard the one about…

Infidel753 is thinking about Karma, for some reason.

Rosa Rubicondior recaps another scandal of sex, power, and patrimony.

Bonus Track: Massive Enormity gets right the point. The very small point.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).