New Numbers Show Democrats Set To Pick Up 3-7 Governorships

Fingers crossed, go outside, turn around three times, and spit.

Things are looking good for Democrats in the Governor's races. Governing Magazine has recalibrated:

As the primary season came to a close, more gubernatorial races became competitive, and the Democrats remain in a better position than Republicans to gain ground this fall...

The six seats moving in Democrats' favor are in Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin...

In a neutral political environment, Democrats should be able to gain perhaps three governorships. But if the political winds prove to be in the Democrats' favor, their net gain could be as high as five to seven seats. For the first time since 2006, the GOP will control the White House and Congress during a midterm election -- a balance of power that historically helps the party not in office.