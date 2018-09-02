Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Crooks and Liars
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc
Search this site:
Search
Open Thread - Don't Bet Against Motherhood
By
Frances Langum
9/02/18 8:30pm
Open Thread below...
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Politics
Trump Rants, Declares Mueller Investigation 'Illegal'
Politics
Reports From The White House: 'Trump Is Nuts. This Time Really Feels Different'
Politics
Uh Oh: Manafort Sought Plea Deal With Mueller Ahead Of DC Trial
CLTV
Fox News Sunday Panel Examines Trump' 'Flustered And Flailing' After Immunity Deals Reached
CLTV
Rachel And Lawrence Discuss Trump's Catch-22
View more »
Latest
Instinct? Ya think?
Misc
Open Thread - Don't Bet Against Motherhood
Even visitors from space are deciding to take a detour.
Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Thee Oh Sees
Jessica Manafort wants to be known as Bond, Jessica Bond.
Misc
Paul Manafort’s Daughter Changes Her Name - Drops The 'Manafort'
A white Fox News pundit struggled on Sunday when he was asked to explain why only 3 percent of African-Americans approved of Donald Trump.
Politics
White Fox News Pundit Crashes And Burns Explaining Trump's 3 Percent African-American Approval
Not even temporarily...
Politics
No, Meghan McCain Should Not Take Her Father's Senate Seat
View All »
News from idealmedia.com
Help Dethrone Steve King Today
Randy Bryce Won Tuesday-- Now The Hard Part Begins
DCCC Still Refusing To Back Progressive Primary Winners
Should Republican Billionaires Be Picking Democratic Candidates?
Another Texas District Not As Safe As The GOP Thought
Visit Blog »
Latest from CLTV
As the South Carolina Senator was discussing Judge Kavanaugh remarks about Roe V Wade being "settled law," he claimed it can be overturned like "any other decision" that comes before the Supreme Court.
CLTV
Lindsey Graham Says Roe V Wade 'Can Be Overturned Like Every Other Decision'
The head of the AFL-CIO told 'Fox News Sunday' that Donald Trump has done more harm to American workers than good so far as president.
CLTV
Richard Trumka: Trump Has 'Done More To Hurt Workers Than To Help Workers'
"The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great."
CLTV
The America Of John McCain
Jen Psaki speculated (with good reason) that Trumped leaked his own comments yesterday, helping to scuttle a trade deal with Canada.
CLTV
Trump Leaked Himself
At Aretha Franklin's funeral, Rev. Al Sharpton read a letter from Barack Obama to her family.
CLTV
Letter From Barack Obama Read At Aretha Franklin's Funeral
Visit CLTV »
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc
Comments