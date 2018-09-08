Open Thread - Archie Bunker, Harbinger Of The Trump Voter

This episode of All In The Family, "The Man In The Street," first aired on December 4, 1971.

As Driftglass posted this week,

Instead of dispatching phalanxes of Zeitgeist Action Team reporters to the great American Interior to figure out "WTF Trump voters?", the Beltway media could have saved itself millions in lodging, transportation and salary costs by just watching All in the Family reruns from 40 fcking years ago.



Hell, on what they spent on Salena Zito per diems alone, they could have funded two, full-time health care policy reporters and still had enough left over to endow a Finley Peter Dunne chair at Columbia College.

Because the loutish, bigoted and aggressively ignorant nature of the Republican base has never been a mystery to anyone...

...except, apparently, the brain caste of the Republican party, Republican analysts, Republican pollsters, Republican ad-men, every Never Trump Republican now out pimping a book, every Conservative think tank, every Conserva, ive media outlet and the entire Beltway political press corps.