This Retired Quilter Is How Beto O'Rourke Wins Texas

"Liberty Hill" tells the story of Karen Collins, "a grandmother and award-winning quilter with deep Texas roots. She never cared much about politics until the 2016 election. Now her retirement has a new sense of purpose."

Shocked by the 2016 election (as we all were), Karen took days to recover (as we all did), and then she got mad (ditto). She attended the Women's March and after that, there was no stopping her.

"I've gone from being totally ignorant about my government, to be actively involved at every level."

The Blue Wave movement is largely made up of women like Karen Collins, and the mainstream media with only a few exceptions is completely ignoring these "of a certain age" female boots on the ground.

But we aren't looking for applause from cable news, we're looking for VOTES in November. Thanks so much to the filmmakers and to Karen Collins for the terrific inspiration!