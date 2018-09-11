Trump Robs FEMA To Pay ICE For Baby Jails

According to Trump, the response to Hurricane Maria was such an "unsung success" - after all, only several thousand Americans died - he decided FEMA didn't need as much money as they had, so he transferred $10 million OUT OF IT. What did he do with it, you ask? Well, right before Hurricane season, he decided rather than keep it there for hurricane recovery and response, he would move it to ICE.

Yes, helping Americans recover from guaranteed natural disasters is less important than jailing babies and toddlers and refugees who are fleeing terror in their own countries.

Senator Jeff Merkley, who did such great work uncovering what was actually happening in those detention centers, appeared on Rachel Maddow's show to reveal proof. He had documentation (and FEMA confirmed it) that showed trump completely cleared an entire column from the FEMA budget right before hurricane season to help pay for putting children in cages. There is a direct timeline correlation between Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions the Third announcing the new family separation policy, and this column being cleared, and the money moved into ICE's budget.

So...remember, kids. The orange shitstain slithering around the Oval Office thinks losing 3,000 Americans on 9/11 was tragic, but losing 3,000 Americans in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria was an "unsung success," the best response to a hurricane ever. So much so that we sure as shit don't need that FEMA money to help recovery efforts anymore.

Enjoy Hurricane Florence, MidAtlantic. I hear from a highly respected source it's going to be "incredibly big and incredibly wet." But don't you worry. At least those toddlers won't be able to find their parents from inside their dry cages.