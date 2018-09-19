VIDEO: Trump Tells Hurricane Florence Victim To 'Have A Good Time'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday could be heard telling a victim of Hurricane Florence to “have a good time.”

Trump made the remark while handing out meals to hurricane victims in New Bern, North Carolina.

“Got it?” Trump said as he handed two meals to a person in a car, adding: “Have a good time.”

The comment caused one MSNBC reporter to speak out off camera.

“I think he just said have a good time!” the reporter gasped.