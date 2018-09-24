What Happened To Brett Kavanaugh Booster Louisa Garry?

By now, it's unlikely anyone has missed Brett Kavanaugh friend Louisa Garry's ad extolling all his virtues, since the Judicial Crisis Network ran it on a near blanket basis all last week on cable networks. Garry endorsed Kavanaugh as a good guy, a basketball coach, a friend.

And then, when reached for comment about Deborah Ramirez' story, Garry was one of the people who signed a statement saying, "We can say with confidence that if the incident Debbie alleges ever occurred, we would have seen or heard about it—and we did not. The behavior she describes would be completely out of character for Brett."

Today, Garry withdrew her signature from that statement which originated with Kavanaugh's lawyers. “I never saw or heard anything like this,” Garry told The New Yorker. “But I cannot dispute Ramirez’s allegations, as I was not present.”

Well now, this is quite the walkback from the original statement as drafted by Kavanaugh's team, isn't it?

Even more interesting than that, it appears that Garry may also be distancing herself from the Judicial Crisis Network ads, too. The page announcing the ad blitz is a "Not Found" page, as is the page with their videos.

Has Louisa Garry found her conscience? Has she realized her reputation will define her behavior as enabling someone who at the very least, drank far too much in his younger days (and possibly even now), appears to be a mean drunk, and intends to bully his way onto the Supreme Court?

We can only hope.