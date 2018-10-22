C&L's Late Nite Music Club With 1910 Fruitgum Co

In anniversaries the hip music press probably won't acknowledge, 1968 marks the year the 1910 Fruitgum Co landed three songs in the Billboard top 100. This one reached the highest out of them that year, getting all the way to #5.

I have this 45 kicking around in my house somewhere still. An aunt passed it on to me when I was still a little child. She became a teenager and had no time for "kid music" at the time.

50 year old bubblegum is still dang chewy.

What are you listening to tonight?