Dark Money Group Gives Susan Collins A Six-Figure Thank You

After all her bi*ching about bribery from the "Left"...

The pro-Kavanaugh dark money group Judicial Crisis Network just purchased a six-figure ad buy in Maine, suggesting citizens call Susan Collins to thank her for her vote to confirm *Justice Kavanaugh.

Those ads aren't considered "campaign" ads, just "informational." Judicial Crisis Network is the outfit that ran nationwide pro-Kavanaugh ads during the confirmation process.

And of course, Susan Collins can claim the ads are not related to her campaign in anyway.

Looks like a campaign ad to me:

Surely, after decrying the dark money spent by anti-Kavanugh groups in her floor speech, Collins is denouncing this money and insisting it be pulled back. Surely. https://t.co/RJVdYPSKkw — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) October 12, 2018

Funny how the @Crowdpac that's raised nearly $4 million is bribery but this isn't.... — Spencer Bounds (@Spencer4Texas) October 12, 2018