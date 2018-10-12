Dark Money Group Gives Susan Collins A Six-Figure Thank You

By Frances Langum
Dark Money Group Gives Susan Collins A Six-Figure Thank You

After all her bi*ching about bribery from the "Left"...

The pro-Kavanaugh dark money group Judicial Crisis Network just purchased a six-figure ad buy in Maine, suggesting citizens call Susan Collins to thank her for her vote to confirm *Justice Kavanaugh.

Those ads aren't considered "campaign" ads, just "informational." Judicial Crisis Network is the outfit that ran nationwide pro-Kavanaugh ads during the confirmation process.

And of course, Susan Collins can claim the ads are not related to her campaign in anyway.

Looks like a campaign ad to me:


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV