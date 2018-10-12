Dark Money Group Gives Susan Collins A Six-Figure Thank You
After all her bi*ching about bribery from the "Left"...
The pro-Kavanaugh dark money group Judicial Crisis Network just purchased a six-figure ad buy in Maine, suggesting citizens call Susan Collins to thank her for her vote to confirm *Justice Kavanaugh.
Those ads aren't considered "campaign" ads, just "informational." Judicial Crisis Network is the outfit that ran nationwide pro-Kavanaugh ads during the confirmation process.
And of course, Susan Collins can claim the ads are not related to her campaign in anyway.
Looks like a campaign ad to me:
