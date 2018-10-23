David Jolly Smacks Down Euphemisms: Trump Is Just Lying

We covered this stupid "middle-class tax cut promise" lie yesterday. There is no middle-class tax cut coming next week, even Kate "Both Sides" Boulduan says "this is easy" to dispute because Congress is out of session. But David Jolly won't let Kate Bolduan the term "fact-challenged" -- these are just lies, as usual.

KATE BOLDUAN (HOST): You have fact-challenged assertions coming from the president when it comes to the caravan. You also have fact-challenged assertions when it comes to the what the president is talking about on a lot of other issues right now when it comes to things he cares about talking about in the last two weeks of the campaign, including a new tax plan he's talking about. [Plays a clip of Trump lying about a middle class tax cut] When it comes to a tax plan, the facts are really simple on this one. Congress is out. No lawmaker, republican or democrat, at this moment knows what this plan is. So what do you call this at this point? A misleading campaign promise or a figment of his imagination?

DAVID JOLLY: You call it a lie. This is the President of the United States lying not just to his supporters but to the American people. Recognizing that the tax plan has not given them the political boost going into November that they need focused on the caravan, because he knows the currency he can sell with fear. Listen, when he talks about people who might have untoward intentions in the crowd, and he focuses in on that, that necessarily suggests we wouldn't have a vetting process to get through the backgrounds of some of these people. We know that's not the case. We have a vetting process. He's ramping up a cycle of fear like we saw a term or two ago when the issue was Syria and refugees and Republicans suggested there's no way Syrian refugees could be safe. The facts don't support the Republican position on this, nor does the moral question. This is one of the great moral questions of our time. What do we do with those who are trying to immigrate here, to migrate here for their own safety and security? Jeb Bush four years ago said it was an act of love to try to bring your family to economic freedom and prosperity, and the Republican Party rejected Jeb Bush's approach and instead embraced the fear Donald Trump sold. That's the reality of today's GOP.