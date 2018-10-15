Trump Lies About Offering Elizabeth Warren $1 Million For DNA Test

During a rally on July 5th, Trump mocked Elizabeth Warren and said he'd give her $1 million if she took a DNA test to prove her Native American heritage. Now that she has done so, he denied he ever made the offer.

At his Montana campaign rally last year, Trump brutally mocked Sen. Elizabeth Warren, repeatedly calling her Pocahontas and told his minions if he was debating her that he'd pay her one million dollars to take a DNA test to prove if she had any Native American blood in her veins.

"You know those little kits they sell on television for two dollars, 'learn your heritage,' he yelled.

He also mocked the #MeToo movement as he went on and said, "I will give you $1 million to your favorite charity paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you're an Indian."

Flash forward to today after Elizabeth Warren released a video and a report on her DNA test results showing she does have Native American ancestry in her blood.

As he was leaving for Florida this morning, a reporter asked Trump about his previous offer to her.

“What's your reaction to Senator Elizabeth Warren releasing the results of her DNA test?”

Trump replied, “No, I don’t, who cares?”

Reporter: "Mr. President you said you’d offer one million dollars to charity if she...”

Trump jumped in, "I didn't say that.

Trump jumped in again, saying “I didn’t say that, you better read it again.”

It appears Trump has the lying gene in his DNA.

By the way, apparently the "one-drop rule" matters to bigots like Trump until it doesn't.