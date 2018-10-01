Donald Trump Mocks, Insults ABC Reporter On Live Camera

During today's NAFTA Press Conference, reporters angled to get questions in regarding other topics, mainly Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation insanity. When ABC's Cecelia Vega tried to get a question in, Donald Trump insulted and degraded her on a live mic, shocking the audience.

He started, sarcastically with "She's shocked that I picked her...she's in a state of shock...its ok, I know you're not thinking. You never do."

She froze and said "I'm sorry" to which he responded, with a curt nod "No, go ahead"

Speechless. Can you imagine any other President doing this? Probably not. Because none would ever be so tactless, grotesque and offensive as Donald Trump is.