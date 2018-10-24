'Fake News Fake Bombs' Sign Seen Outside Florida Debate Site

Kevin Donohoe caught this outside of the venue for tonight's Florida gubernatorial debate:

Nothing will dissuade them, you know. Nothing. Even facts. But boy howdy, are they ever trying. As I explained to someone who was concerned that perhaps this was a lefty trying to frame the right wing, it doesn't matter if it is. Without Trump's enemies list as a guide, without his constant hate mongering, without him always, always reveling in the way he stirs the primal needs of his lizard people, none of this would happen.

It doesn't matter what the politics of the MAGAbomber are. The act itself is celebrated or denied. Either way, wingers make hay out of it.

Oh, by the way, apparently "fake bombs" had real sulphur.

New: Explosive devices sent to Obama, Clinton, CNN & others appear to have sulfur substance; FBI counterterrorism team now leading investigation. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 24, 2018

(h/t hapkidogal via Twitter)