Hannity And Limbaugh: Khashoggi? What About Benghazi!?!

Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh tried to deflect the horrific murder of Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi Arabia by lying that there was no real outrage over the four American deaths in Benghazi.

Conservatives will lie, cheat and spread conspiracy theories at the drop of a hat to defend Trump, no matter if he's just being asked to take action against an ally nation that brutally murdered a US-based journalist.

It's insane, but here's more proof.

Hannity asked Limbaugh about the Khashoggi affair, and he said that "The Left" is trying to blame his murder on Trump, which is not the case at all.

We want proper action taken. Allies don't get to murder journalists because they improve Donald Trump's bottom line.

Limbaugh, "I think this is a precarious time for the Trump administration because the Left is trying to use this Khashoggi death, tie it to Trump. They are trying to get Trump blamed for everything."

Limbaugh went on to describe the good changes MBS was doing in Saudi Arabia.

"He was getting rid of the Wahhabi influence, which is where terrorist Islam comes from," Rush said.

"Then this Khashoggi thing comes along, and it looks like there isn't any real reform. You criticize the state, and they kill you, so forth."

That's what happened in a nutshell.

Hannity did the Kellyanne Conway "blame somebody else" thing and attacked the Clintons for taking money from the Saudis for their foundation years ago.

Sean said, "Didn't the Clintons take $25 million from the Saudis for their foundation?"

Rush, "Absolutely, it is a two-way street."

What has that to do with the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi? Nothing at all, but when Trump is in trouble, proclaim the name Clinton from the high heavens, and he shall be forgiven.

And then Hannity throws out the long ball.

Sean said, "Where is the Benghazi outrage?

I nearly bit my tongue on that one. How frakking disgusting are these people?

Rush replied, "Exactly, I asked that the other day, where's all the concern for four dead Americans and Benghazi?"

↓ Story continues below ↓

There are Trump surrogates, and then there's the scum at the bottom of your toilet bowl. Meet the scum.

Republicans in Congress investigated Benghazi for almost four straight years and used the grieving families as a PR prop while they did it. Patricia Smith, one of the mother's who lost their child during the attack told the RNC that Hilary should be in prison because of the attack.

There were as eight separate Republican-led investigations into Benghazi. Hillary Clinton sat for eleven hours of testimony on it. The House Leadership admitted the purpose of the investigations was to hurt Hillary Clinton's poll numbers. And the cost to taxpayers was in the millions.

It's conservative pundits on radio, TV and in print and their politicians in Congress that have destroyed "civility" in American politics and no one else.

For a hefty buck, these cretinous conmen will do and say anything to defend the indefensible and rile up their base of people, whether it's true or not.

And their claims fall mostly in the "not" category of truthfulness from the Amato-meter.