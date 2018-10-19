Reaction To Smear Campaign Against Khashoggi, And Other News

So much news, so little time! This morning, decent people are rightfully disgusted at the news that Trump minions are smearing the murdered Washington Post columnist:

Are they so desperate to defend an utterly flawed foreign policy that they’d willful defame a defender of democratic values? You have to wonder why, and how they look themselves in the mirror. They think their incoherent Iran policy is at risk? https://t.co/x4rmzQaMNe — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 19, 2018

.@SenCoryGardner The constituents you swore an oath to serve would like to know why you haven't condemned the president's incessant lies about the murder of #JamalKhashoggi? Are you part of the *whisper campaign* smearing Khashoggi in defense of the president? pic.twitter.com/uoRwzTWBn1 — Jan Stansen 🌊 (@jppffyukio) October 19, 2018

I don’t believe that these smear merchants are denigrating #Khashoggi just to help Trump. Watch the flow of money to these scumbags. https://t.co/WeDRolaP7M — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 19, 2018

Hard-line Republicans and conservative commentators are using bigoted lies to smear Khashoggi, a journalist who was quite possibly butchered—all to protect a @POTUS who is going soft on the crown prince who may be directly responsible. There is no bottom. https://t.co/RuHzVV1pPy — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) October 19, 2018

Just the start. We’re not far now from the part where Trump starts making fun of Khashoggi at his rallies and his fans chant “chop him up.” https://t.co/wB9qhwSMeR — Marc Lynch (@abuaardvark) October 19, 2018

Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia plummeted last year, and now the Saudi crown prince is being shunned by investors he courted for a turnaround https://t.co/VhW4m5jdbz — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) October 19, 2018

This is racist as all get out:

This is a real radio ad currently running in Arkansas in support of Republican Congressman French Hill on radio stations targeted to the African American community. I don't even have words to describe it. pic.twitter.com/vpzt1nGPlc — (((Ben Tribbett))) (@notlarrysabato) October 18, 2018

Here's some other news:

Saudi who flew to Turkey on day Khashoggi disappeared 'dies in crash' https://t.co/5vrDoAjjqs — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 18, 2018

The last shadow-banking frenzy on Wall Street centered on home loans. The investments at play now are collateralized loan obligations. But this time, the underlying loans aren't going to high-risk homeowners. They're going to high-risk companies. https://t.co/7rJWFNw99f

↓ Story continues below ↓ — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 19, 2018

On Mayhew’s watch, enrollment in Maine’s Medicaid program, MaineCare, dropped by 37 percent, taking healthcare away from about 80,000 people. Now, she'll be managing the federal Medicaid program.https://t.co/PxtCKnzFWh — Rewire.News (@Rewire_News) October 19, 2018

1/n Check out this segment from the @TheLastWord last night, where @Lawrence, @RonaldKlain (one of my heroes, ftr), and I talk about the intense, ongoing, lying campaign about preserving pre-existing conditions in the ACA. https://t.co/7rGFNZBOWW — Jared Bernstein (@econjared) October 19, 2018

strategy for GOP relying on white votes in diversifying America:



attack ad links Aftab Pureval, OH-born Democrat of Indian-Tibetan descent, to Libyan terrorism he had zero to do with https://t.co/sd9lCq6gBA — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 19, 2018

It's official. Reform of California's Prop. 13 is on the 2020 ballot. https://t.co/Zl5LBNwDL2



Going to be big — Peter Cohen (@pcohensf) October 18, 2018

A white woman in South Carolina called the cops on a group of black protesters leading an anti-gun violence demonstration, including several children. She allegedly told police: "It’s like a riot out here."



(📷: Shakem Akhet) pic.twitter.com/FxjEhS8ylY — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 19, 2018

House GOP probe of FBI and Justice heats up as election nears https://t.co/rkNUDtEMEp via @politico — Andy Wright (@AndyMcCanse) October 19, 2018

NEW: Morale is sagging at the Justice Department. Part of it is because Sessions has ignored expert advice about what’s legal in order to carry out his agenda. Part of it is Trump’s attacks. @ktbenner goes inside DOJ: https://t.co/HVRnDLksQl — Amy Fiscus (@amyfiscus) October 19, 2018

I think it’s fair to note the tenor and type of argument Trump is making but there’s nothing about neutral journalism that forces reporters to evaluate these things on the sole basis of “does it work?” https://t.co/6rl0YqFNq3 — jamelle g-g-ghoulie 👻 (@jbouie) October 19, 2018

Facebook is working very hard right now to prove it can be trusted to protect users from malicious fake news, political disinformation, and cyberattacks intended to throw the 2018 midterms. What they are not doing: providing details. https://t.co/OAVIQnOuUr — XENI (@xeni) October 19, 2018

Legal experts say that, based on pattern reported by @ProPublica/@WNYC, Ivanka Trump may have committed felony fraud https://t.co/XgcpWP9JKJ pic.twitter.com/C4AGTG43jx — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 19, 2018

This could be part of the genius of Mueller referring the Cohen stuff to SDNY. Bc now they have a cooperating witness who knows all about this fraud, and the US Attorney is recused. https://t.co/YaIk84i245 — emptywheel (@emptywheel) October 19, 2018

I can't pass up a chance for a 30 Rock reference:

I’m in crucial Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where Democrat Scott Wallace and GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick have been debating since 8 a.m.



Fitzpatrick just said the Problem Solvers Caucus is “the only thing that’s going to save this country.” — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) October 19, 2018

Wallace's main line of attack: Fitzpatrick isn't the centrist he says he is. He voted for Trump's tax cuts, which benefited the 1% and "cut the heart out of Obamacare." He was at a fundraiser yesterday with Paul Ryan. And the Problem Solvers Caucus is just "good talk." — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) October 19, 2018

Here's an opportunity to do a nice thing:

Yoooo Friday Twitter!



I’m in need of some new literature by POC for my classroom. Here is a link to my new Donors Choose, which I will add to since the book inventory I inherited is painfully white. Thank you!! https://t.co/vwlOjtWYk1 — Heather E. Reads (get it?) (@heatheryreads) October 19, 2018

And for your final palate cleanser: