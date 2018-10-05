Jason Van Dyke Found Guilty Of The Murder Of Laquan McDonald

Chicago has been waiting for justice for Laquan McDonald for over three years - and today they got it. Chicago police officer, Jason Van Dyke, was convicted on 2nd degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm - one count for each bullet he shot into McDonald.

McDonald was a black teenager who collapsed in the street as Van Dyke shot and chased him. Van Dyke was reportedly responding to a call about someone breaking into cars when he encountered McDonald. The police followed McDonald and when he refused to stop, they took chase, both on foot and in cruisers.

Dashcam video showed the young man collapsing in the street and Van Dyke standing over him, shooting him 16 times. The video was withheld from the public for over a year and was only released after a judge ordered it.

This is the first time a Chicago police officer has been convicted of murder in nearly 50 years. The city was on edge waiting for the verdict and protesters gathered outside, planning for the worst.

Van Dyke was taken into custody immediately.