John Bolton's Pal Frank Gaffney Blames 'Leftists' For Bombs

An anti-Islam neoconservative conspiracy theorist closely linked to National Security Adviser John Bolton on Wednesday suggested that liberals had sent bombs to themselves to “deflect attention” away from so-called “mobs.”

In a tweet on Wednesday, Frank Gaffney reacted to the news that potentially explosive devices had been sent to the home of two former Democratic presidents, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. A potential mail bomb had also targeted the home of liberal billionaire George Soros.

Gaffney, a far-right foreign policy hawk who worked for President Ronald Reagan and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), argued that “leftists” may be responsible for the suspected bombs as a ruse to distract from what President Donald Trump has called liberal “mobs.”

None of the leftists ostensibly targeted for pipe-bombs were actually at serious risk, since security details would be screening their mail. So let’s determine not only who is responsible for these bombs, but whether they were trying to deflect attention from the Left’s mobs. — Frank Gaffney (@frankgaffney) October 24, 2018

“None of the leftists ostensibly targeted for pipe-bombs were actually at serious risk, since security details would be screening their mail,” Gaffney wrote. “So let’s determine not only who is responsible for these bombs, but whether they were trying to deflect attention from the Left’s mobs.”

Other Trump supporters have posited that Soros targeted himself to draw scrutiny away from a caravan of migrants fleeing violence in Central America. The conspiracy theorists believe that Soros is also responsible for financing the caravan.

Like the assertions made by Gaffney, there is no evidence to back up the claims against Soros.