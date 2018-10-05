John Paul Stevens Gives A Sharp Rebuke To Kavanaugh

John Paul Stevens, a lifelong Republican nominated by Gerald Ford, has changed his mind about Brett Kavanaugh, and now considers him a compromised nominee who did himself no favors with his performance last week. Stevens also compared him unfavorably to Clarence Thomas, saying:

“You cannot help but like Clarence Thomas,” Justice Stevens said, “which I don’t think necessarily would be true of this particular nominee.”



Stevens' remarks were made unprompted, suggesting he wanted to express his opinion publically. Such a rebuke almost never happens by retired Supreme Court justices.

Source: New York Times