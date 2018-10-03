Judicial Crisis Network Is Right Wing Dark Money Funding Cable News. Cable News Should Say So

As far as full disclosure goes, Morning Joe gets a D.

Points for noting that the poll they're quoting is sponsored by Judicial Crisis Network, that they're conservative, and that the polling company is Republican and also does polls of Republicans for NBC.

A massive fail for not noting that Judicial Crisis Network is funded by the Kochs, and that their tax-deductible donations to this 501-c-3 purchase ad time on Morning Joe and all of MSNBC.

And that the reason, the real honest-to-God reason Republicans who equal Fox News viewers are polling so pro-Kavanaugh is because Judicial Crisis Network is running a constant stream of pro-Kavanaugh ads on cable news. It's the power of advertising.

Points off to Heidi Przybyla who usually brings a really powerful intelligence to Morning Joe panel discussions. She noted the horrific detail that Republicans want Kavanaugh EVEN IF what Dr. Ford said was true (go ahead and put a sexual assaulter on the court) and reminded the panel about the CNN panel of Florida Republican women who said as much.

Did Heidi miss my post about how that CNN panel was made up of Republican officeholders and seekers, and not "average everyday Republican women"?

If time constraints on cable news require us to ignore paid advertising and the planting of crisis actors, it's not news. Morning Joe this morning was propaganda for Kavanaugh, and they might as well admit it.