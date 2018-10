And about those "undecided votes."

Susan Collins says her vote is only for cloture, not the nomination, and she will say more at 3 pm. Friday news dump folks.

Lisa Murkowski was a "no" on cloture and she's got cover to vote no due to Kavanaugh's stands on the rights of Native People. That's a local issue in Alaska.

Jeff Flake voted yes on cloture. No one pins any hopes on Jeff Flake.

And Manchin? COME ON, Joe.