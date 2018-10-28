Mika The Tone Policer: Be Nice To Those Who Bomb You

Morning Joe’s co-host and squeeze Mika Brzezinski’s reflexive Both Sidering became too irresistible to, um, resist on Friday, and so she found a unique way to let the Democrats know that they are just as much to blame for the recent spate of attempted pipe bombings as the bomber himself!

It really takes some effort to be this audibly blonde, but this is why she has a job and Megan Kelly does not.

Brzezinski steeled her spine, and then faced the camera scolded the pipe bomb recipients themselves, you know, for their words and deeds that led to their own personal, attempted assassinations.

As one does!

“Democrats, don’t try and intimidate Republicans when they’re at public places like restaurants, don’t do it—A tactic explicitly encouraged by Maxine Waters. Don’t do it, don’t do it, don’t say it, Maxine.”

Maxine Waters, as you might recall, was the intended recipient of not just one but two pipe bombs in the previous 24 hours. You’d think Waters would have known better! Glad Brzezinski was there to offer such solid advice and a stern shoulder for support.

Brzezinski, warming up to her theme, continued:

“Don’t say we can’t be civil in dealing with Republicans like Hillary Clinton said. Don’t say we should kick Republicans, as another former government official said. “

What are the odds—both Hillary Clinton, and former Attorney General Eric Holder (“When they go low, we kick them”)— also received pipe bombs in the mail on Wednesday. And yet she persisted.

You go, gurl!

And then Brzezinski concluded her tour-de-force:

“These bombs sow chaos. Trump thrives on chaos. Democrats can win by doing the right thing. We may have to lose badly for a while before we win in the right way. But we can’t win in the wrong way. “

Shorter Brzezinski: mind your manners, Democrats, as you are being blown up, show some civility in the abattoir. It’s the right way to win.

