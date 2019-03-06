Chris Christie Compares Ocasio-Cortez To CPAC Members Cheering The Death Of John McCain

Chris Christie took the "bothsiderism" meme and turned it on its head on MSNBC by comparing an energetic young female politician trying to help the country with climate change ideas to the despicable mob that coalesced around Trump at CPAC, who cheered the death of Sen. John McCain.

Christie was on with Morning Joe doing an interview when Mike Barnacle asked him about the disgusting events surrounding Matt Schlapp's CPAC event. Barnacle asked how he felt after Michelle Malkin mentioned John McCain's death and the crowd replied with a "standing ovation from parts of the crowd --- Is that your political party?"

Christie said, "No." He continued saying there have always been parts of his party he hasn't agreed with. But then he tried to make up for it with this incompatible and off-the-wall analogy.

"I think that's normal for any political party. I'm sure there are folks who have heard some of the things that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are saying that are mainstream Democrats who say 'No, you know, that's not the party that I belong to,' even though that may be where the energy is right now in the Democratic Party," Christie said.

Both parties are bad, Yippee! How ridiculous.

Scarborough grilled Christie after that saying there is no comparison between Republicans and Democrats, citing the insanity that has infected, spread and now is the current state of the GOP.

Matt Schlapp admitted how CPAC has totally embraced nationalism at its core under Trump. How does Christie, the master bloviator and purveyor of nastiness, equate a pseudo-neo-Nazi gathering that cheers wildly over a featured speaker's death chant with the ideas that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez believes?

Howie Klein writes,



"Which "things that Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is saying" are comparable to a bunch neo-Nazi Trump supporters cheering the death of John McCain? A 70% margin tax rate on annual income over $10,000,000? The Green New Deal? Medicare for All? Replacing ICE? What does she say that is so offensive to self-labeled "centrists?" That "people who are taking money from pharmaceutical companies shouldn't be drafting health care legislation and that people who are taking money from oil and gas companies shouldn't be drafting climate legislation?"

Exactly.

Some Democrats may not be embracing all of the Green New Deal, or everything AOC believes, but they are not behaving like wild dogs foaming at their mouths at the mention of the death of highly respected former torchbearer for their own party.