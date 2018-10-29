Mike's Blog Round Up

By Frances Langum
Mike's Blog Round Up

Strangely Blogged: The brooms Trump set in motion.

Big Bad Bald Bastard wonders how that deleted subreddit "interprets" Trump's dropped umbrella. The opposite of "Occam's Razor" is "Jones's Gluegun."

An older, yet relevant post from Skippy The Bush Kangaroo: I guess this guy's still in jail, also too?

Web of Evil (& Ennui): Iowans holding Oktoberfests? Why won't these people assimilate?

Roundup by Blue Gal / Frances Langum of Crooks and Liars and The Professional Left Podcast. Send tips to MBRU (at) Crooksandliars (dot) com.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV