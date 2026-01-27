Panel Of Judges With Trump Appointees Refuse Appeal On Alina Habba's Unlawful Appointment

A panel of judges — including two of President Donald Trump's appointees — refused to hear an appeal on a lower court's ruling that found Alina Habba had been unlawfully appointed as U.S. Attorney.

Last year, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann found that the Trump administration's "novel series of legal and personnel moves" to have Habba remain in office after her term expired broke federal law.

A three-judge panel for the Third Circuit Court of Appeals later upheld that ruling.

On Monday, the full panel of judges for the Third Circuit denied a petition to hear an appeal from the Trump administration.

Three judges appointed by Trump voted to hear the appeal while 11 judges, including two appointed by the current president, voted against the government's request.