Texas Republican Gives Dumbest Reason Ever For Special Election Upset

The GOP got curb-stomped in Texas in a solidly red district, and they aren't taking it well, especially the leader of their party: Donald J. Trump. The president endorsed conservative activist Leigh Wambsganss, who outspent machinist union leader Taylor Rehmet in a district Trump won by seventeen points, but then Donald feigned ignorance of the race as the Democrat claimed victory. It gets better.

Texas Rep. Pete Sessions blamed the weather, as if it only snowed on Republicans.

"Congressman Sessions, you know, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, you know, a conservative, no shrinking violet, said special elections are quirky and not necessarily projectable," CNN host John Berman said. "That said, a swing of this magnitude is not something that can be dismissed."

"Why did this happen?" he continued. "What does it tell you?"

Here comes the stupid.

"Well, John, first of all, the success of a Raindance has a lot to do with timing," Sessions insisted. "And what happened is there was a huge snowstorm, ice storm, really, that hit North Texas and Central Texas."

"But let's go back to Governor DeSantis' point," he continued. "Special elections are special. And what happened is there was, as I understand it, one Democrat and two Republicans that were running against each other. And it was a battle between the two Republicans."

"And a group of people simply decided they were not going to come participate," Sessions said. "Because still this Democrat received more than 50 percent of the vote. So it is listening to the music and waking up and finding out we need to be better."

"We need to understand what we're doing," he added. "But this was a miscalculation by the people on the ground. And I don't know any of them. But what I will say is you should not lose any election in North Texas like this."

Lol. OK, buddy.

And this damn snow storm ONLY hits Republicans 😆 — Gigi Braut (@gigibraut.bsky.social) 2026-02-02T15:59:34.689Z

I’m dying at Texas Republicans trying to blame a week-old snow storm of 3 inches for a 31-point swing in a red district. https://t.co/qPAHNnemcr — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) February 2, 2026

Only Democrats can drive in the snow. — Halibut (@halibut.bsky.social) 2026-02-02T15:45:39.789Z

Sure, they lie to US, but it’s amazing how much they lie to themselves. — (@germingham.bsky.social) 2026-02-02T14:59:47.054Z

Oh boy, the midterms are going to be lit, and the excuses from Republicans are going to be wild.