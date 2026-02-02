'Grifter Bums': Dan Bongino Returns To Air With Unhinged, Profane Attack On His Enemies

Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino returned to the airwaves for the first time since leaving the Trump administration.

During his Monday program, Bongino lashed out at the people he perceived as his enemies while working for the FBI.

"Now, I am back. The Podfather is back, and I'm here to take back this movement," Bongino announced. "This movement's been hijacked by a small group of dipshits and bums and losers who are nothing but doomers under the frame of accountability."

"Now, I'm back on the air. I'm not going to take on every single thing in one day and one show. But I'm telling you right now, you're bulls—t," he ranted. "I'm done with it. The grifter bums, all you guys are are a class of doomers... You didn't do shit. You did nothing. You didn't volunteer."

"All you did was bulls—t people and say, nothing's happening... Totally full of s—t."

Bongino claimed that his show was "the biggest live stream in the world."

"But I'm back now," he said. "And you can go f—k yourself. What are you laughing on? I'm serious. Let me say it again. Go f—k yourself. We had to clean up your mess, and you hated every second of it."