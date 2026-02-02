Donald Trump Hate-Watched The Grammys, And He Wants To Sue

Donald Trump hate-watched the Grammys, and quickly took his angry fingers to Truth Social to threaten to sue its host, comedian Trevor Noah, over a joke about the president and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Noah said, “That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

Trump was filled with rage.

"The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable!" Trump insisted. "CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer."

"The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards," he continued. "Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!"

"I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media," he wrote. "Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast."

"It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$," he added. "Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you! President DJT"

Jinkies, that would make discovery interesting, don't you think? Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche declared that the latest release of the Epstein Files would likely be the last significant declassification of documents relating to the notorious pedophile.

Blanche further said on Sunday that federal investigators are unable to investigate various tips the FBI received about Trump’s alleged involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie called it a "cover-up."

California Democrat Ro Khanna responded, too.

“The DOJ said it identified over 6 million potentially responsive pages but is releasing only about 3.5 million after review and redactions. This raises questions as to why the rest are being withheld,” Khanna said, adding: “Failing to release these files only shields the powerful individuals who were involved and hurts the public’s trust in our institutions.”

Prove your innocence, Donald, and release the Files. Otherwise, he'll always be known as a creepy old pedo with dementia.