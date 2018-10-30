Green Eagle: A dissection of the wingnuts' numerous delusions.

Electoral-Vote: A state-by-state look at vote-suppression dirty tricks. Note that in at least one case (Washington state), the right-wingers' gimmick is to promote voting for a third candidate because the Democrat isn't progressive enough. Don't be fooled!

Juanita Jean: The MAGAbomber terrorist was mercifully stupid. The next one may not be.

Shower Cap: The week in Trumpian madness.

Blog round-up by Infidel753.