Administration Asshats Cooked Up Psy-Op 'Gay Ayatollah' Story

Childish frat boys are ruling our country.
By Susie MadrakMarch 27, 2026

The brilliant idea dreamed up by administration frat boys was to plant a public narrative about classified information strongly indicating that Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is gay.

But the idea was fabricated and pushed behind the scenes by a cohort of Trump advisers, US government personnel, and MAGA associates, two people with knowledge of the matter and another two sources briefed on it told Zeteo reporters.

They've been laughing about it since. (You know, dick jokes.) “We wanted to mindfuck [the Iranians] with gay shit,” one of the sources says. Another source – a Trump administration official familiar with how this all went down – adds that one of their MAGA group chats is titled, simply: “gayatollah.”

By late Thursday night, the White House had not responded to our request for comment. However, not long after we emailed our comment request, Trump suddenly appeared on TV blabbing about the topic.

The president was asked by Fox’s Jesse Watters if the CIA had told him that the new supreme leader is gay. “Well, they did say that, but I don’t know if it was only them,” Trump replied. “I think a lot of people are saying that, which puts him off to a bad start in that particular country.”

Matt Gaetz at CPAC: "Didn't they just pick a gay ayatollah? I just think that's assalamu-fabulous! ... I'm not for Pride Month in June in the United States, but I'm not entirely sure I'm against it in Iran."

FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 2026-03-26T23:36:14.721597658Z

Watters: "Did the CIA tell you that Ayatollah Jr. is gay?"

Trump: "Well they did say that but I don't know if it was only them. I think a lot of people are saying that, which puts him off to a bad start in that particular country…They kill gays…Who are the gays for Palestine?"

The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 2026-03-26T21:55:03.388Z

This was also in the New York Post and in several other places that the new Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is gay.

Although it’s not a huge deal in civilized countries, Iran has zero tolerance for homosexuality.

Is this US propaganda?

#ProudBlue #Iran #EpsteinWar

iranwire.com/en/news/1505...

SaltyBitchables (@saltybitchables.bsky.social) 2026-03-17T22:34:05.088Z

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