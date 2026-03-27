Senate Passes Partial Funding Bill. Will The House Go Along?

“Senate Democrats were clear: no blank check for a lawless ICE and Border Patrol,” Chuck Schumer said.
By Susie MadrakMarch 27, 2026

The Senate voted early today to fund DHS except for its immigration enforcement and deportation operations, raising the possibility of an end to a weekslong partial shutdown.

The measure does not include funding for ICE or the border patrol, reflecting a proposal that Democrats had offered for weeks as they refused to fund enforcement operations without new restrictions on agents.

“Senate Democrats were clear: no blank check for a lawless ICE and Border Patrol,” Chuck Schumer said after the measure passed.

Of course, it has to get through the Wacky House, and no one seems to know whether it will pass. A number of hard-right Republicans oppose a funding bill that does not include new money for immigration enforcement -- even though they're already well funded.

And the fun continues!

Onlookers were left baffled early Friday after a "near-empty chamber" in the Senate managed to advance a major spending bill that would direct tens of billions of dollars to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) .At

Raw Story (@rawstory.com) 2026-03-27T11:45:22.750Z

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