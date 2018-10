Welcome to the Working Week, yet again.

Badtux the Apocalyptic Penguin looks to the future, & sees (even more) American Apartheid.

Ten Bears wastes no words.

The Carpentariat: "Sen." Susan Collins, profile in putridity.

And this idiocy, which digby dissects.

Aggregating the aggregators: Our own infidel753 has a weekly round-up of his own.

This aggregation aggregated by WEB OF EVIL (& ENNUI)'s own M. Bouffant.