Samantha Bee Mocks The GOP's 'Terrifying Culture War'

Full Frontal's Samantha Bee opened her show Wednesday by taking apart the Republican fearmongering strategy for the midterm elections: to paint Democrats as the “angry mob” in the latest version of their “terrifying culture wars.”

Republicans have absolutely nothing to run on besides the failure of their huge tax cuts for corporations. With inflation “eating out wage increases,” they've returned to their old playbook, fear and right-wing victimhood.

Republicans control all three branches of government! How do you play the victim when you’ve won everything there is to win? Well, they’ve found a way: telling people that Democrats will eat them.

After playing a sample of some of the ads they're running this cycle, including one calling the Left “Crazytown,” Bee responded:

I wish the Left were Crazytown! By the way, you know what is actually nuts? Conflating Nancy Pelosi with a handful of masked anarchists who hate Nancy Pelosi more than any Republican. Although if that is Nancy Pelosi under that mask, I would happily pay her bail.

Bee went onto take on Ted Cruz, Fox "news" and Trump for their demonization of people of color and women: