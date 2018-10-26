Seth Myers Calls Out Republicans For Lies On Healthcare

They're all good, but this "A Closer Look" segment was even better than usual. Here's some highlights:

On Trump insisting he's being "nice" in light of the recent bomb threats: "Low-energy Trump is weird!"

On Trump explaining his imaginary 10% tax cut to a reporter: He's "like an Abbott and Costello routine, where Trump is both Abbott and Costello, and the theater has a gas leak."

And thank you, Seth Myers, for reminding viewers about the "we repealed Obamacare beer party" in the Rose Garden last year. Myers likened the assembled House Republicans to "the cast of Cocoon," noting that “All they need is an acoustic guitar and that press conference could have doubled as a Viagra commercial."