Steve King Makes Explicit His White Nationalism

The white race fixed with their Judeo-Christian beliefs is under threat from immigrants who have much higher birth rates. Or something.

King also endorsed Faith Goldy last week for mayor of Toronto. Goldy is a white nationalist who was fired from a far-right website after appearing on a podcast produced by The Daily Stormer, a site for neo-Nazis... Yeah.

King's opponent, Democrat J.D. Sholten, appearing with Chris Hayes last week, summed it up best, that Steve King is spending more time in Austria lately than he is in Iowa.

Source: The Daily Mail



Iowa Republican Representative Steve King has revealed his white nationalist views in an interview with an Austrian far-right publication. King, an eight-term congressman up for re-election next month, has been linked to Neo-Nazism and the far-right before, but he laid out his extremely conservative views like never before in an interview with far-right propaganda website Unzensuriert, which translates to 'uncensored' in English. He was interviewed when he stopped in Vienna in August and candidly called for stricter immigration policies, said Mollie Tibbett's killer should have never been in the U.S., and claims Democrats are teaming up with radical Islamists to attack 'Western civilization'. He was interviewed by Caroline Sommerfeld, an intellectual in the European neo-fascist identititarian movement which is connected to the U.S.'s alt-right, to discuss how Muslim and Latino immigrants threaten the U.S. and Europe. The interview was published in September and went unnoticed by American news outlets until the Huffington Post flagged it.

King is completely conversant with modern white nationalist jargon, invoking the 'Great Replacement.'