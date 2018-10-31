Past Or Present? This Trumpian Horror Story Will Freak You Out
Fear, ghouls, terror. Forget it.
Nothing on Halloween is more frightening than this visit to an unsuspecting Western town by a man named Trump -- a litigious narcissist who warns the town of its complete extinction. He proclaims that he, and only he, can save the townsfolk by building a ... well, building a wall of course.
Don't get this confused with the shocking story appearing nightly on MSNBC. This is a 60-year-old television clip. Or is it?
Ready, get set, hit play:
In the last two years, we learned that the only thing more horrifying than truth becoming stranger than fiction is when the truth is indistinguishable from a 1950s TV western set after the Civil War. Watching this clip from an episode of the television series Trackdown -- and getting through another news cycle -- are like looking through the gates of Hell from the wrong side.
You know, there is hope, there is a way to change the channel. But it's not called a remote. It's called November 6th.
Happy Halloween from Lester & Charlie!
And the Raven, never flitting, still is sitting, still is sitting
On the pallid bust of Pallas just above my chamber door;
And his eyes have all the seeming of a demon’s that is dreaming,
And the lamp-light o’er him streaming throws his shadow on the floor;
And my soul from out that shadow that lies floating on the floor
Shall be lifted—nevermore!
