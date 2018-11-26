Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Cindy Hyde-Smith Doesn't Get What A 'Joke' Is, Part Infinity

At this point, the only story that matters in Mississippi is Cindy Hyde-Smith's terrible judgment.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

It really is hard for a woman to break out in a male-dominated industry. That is true.

And yes, women who enter that work environment often have to put up with a lot of stupid crap from men.

And it is perfectly okay if you are running for public office, to bring up your past experience with misogyny in the workplace.

What is not okay is repeating sexist violence-against-women jokes at a swanky campaign event and laugh along with your audience ha ha while at the same time touting how great you have been at standing up to patriarchy.

It's not really a fine line, Cindy.

Rodney Dangerfield never told a "shoot my wife in the head, please" joke, but you did.

It's another example of her terrible judgment and complicity with oppression.

UPDATE: MLB has asked for their money back.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.